13 March 2023 21:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has held a meeting with heads of leading German companies in Berlin, Azernews reports, citing Azertac.

The president addressed the event.

The meeting saw discussions on economic cooperation, including in the areas of industry, transport, energy, agriculture, education, technologies, and others.

---

