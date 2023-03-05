Foreign media reps eyewitness eco-protest on Lachin-Khankendi road

5 March 2023 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

The group of foreign media representatives, who arrived in Azerbaijan to cover the Summit-level Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group in response to COVID-19 held in Baku, have visited the Lachin-Khankendi road, where Azerbaijani eco-activists and NGOs hold peaceful protest, Azernews reports.

The foreign guests were informed about the protest. At the same time, the journalists watched the passage of cars belonging to Russian peacekeepers on the Lachin-Khankendi road.

During the action, as at night, security rules were observed during the day, and no incidents were observed. There are no obstacles to the free movement of traffic on the road passing through the area where the protesters are gathered. The road is fully open for humanitarian purposes.

Previously, following the talks with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were going to begin preliminary monitoring of the illicit mineral resource exploitation, as well as emerging environmental implications on Azerbaijani lands, where the Russian peacekeepers are temporarily deployed, on December 10, 2022.

However, due to the inactivity of the peacekeepers, the monitoring did not take place. As a protest against this, Azerbaijani eco-activists started a peaceful action on the Lachin-Khankendi road passing through the Shusha territory from December 12.

