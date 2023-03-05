Azerbaijani foreign minister visiting Qatar to attend UN conference

5 March 2023 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a working visit to Qatar, Azernews reports with reference to the Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister is scheduled to attend the Fifth UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5), where Azerbaijan is presented as a donor partner.

The minister is also planned to hold high-level bilateral meetings on the fringes of the conference.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz