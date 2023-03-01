Iraqi President welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport

1 March 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

The President of Iraq Republic Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid visited Azerbaijan on March 1.

Azernews informs that an honor guard was lined up in honor of the great guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the State flags of both countries were flying.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Fariz Rzayev, and other officials welcomed the Iraqi President.

