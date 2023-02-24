Azerbaijani president congratulates Estonian opposite side on Independence Day
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Estonian President Alar Karis on the occasion of the national holiday of the country - Independence Day.
Dear Mr. President,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate You and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Estonia - Independence Day.
Friendship and cooperative relationships bind Azerbaijan and Estonia together. I believe the development of our relations based on good traditions, expansion of cooperation will continue to serve interests of our countries and peoples from now on.
On this holiday, I wish You robust health, success in your activities, and the people of Estonia everlasting peace and welfare.
Respectfully,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 22 February 2023
---
