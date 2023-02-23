Azerbaijani army's Special and Naval Forces host Georgian delegation [PHOTO/VIDEO]

23 February 2023 23:10 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

The Georgian delegation paid visits to Special Forces and Naval Forces units of the Azerbaijani Army.

First, the guests paid tribute to the memory of national leader Heydar Aliyev and martyrs who gave their lives in defense of Azerbaijan's independence and territorial integrity by laying wreaths at the bust and monument erected on the military unit's territory, Azernews reports per the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The delegation was given detailed information about the special forces training process, and the guests' questions were answered. The head of the Georgian delegation signed the military unit's Book of Remembrance.

After, the Georgian representative paid a visit to the Naval Forces military unit and placed flowers at the memorial for martyrs.

The delegation learned about the working conditions created for the personnel in the military unit. A presentation was made outlining the establishment history and current operations of the military unit.

The delegation then observed the naval special forces' demonstration classes. The visitors saw the cutting-edge equipment that marines and special forces have access to, including combat and motor vehicles.

After exchanging gifts, a photo was taken.

---

