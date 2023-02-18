Azerbaijani government launched design of villages in Jabrayil and Gubadli

18 February 2023 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Designing works of the first villages have already started in Jabrayil and Gubadli districts, Azernews reports, citing the President's special representative in Jabrayil, Zangilan, and Gubadli districts, Vahid Hajiyev, during a media visit to Zangilan district today.

According to him, the initial project of the villages in Jabrayil and Gubadli has been formed. A project of at least 2 villages should be prepared in each district. But this year more villages will be designed.

"All this should be done in stages. The construction work will take at least a year and a half. In general, the construction of these areas and the relocation of residents will take place within the framework of the 2022-2026 State Program. During these years, thousands of people are planned to be relocated to these areas," he added.

He also added that the process of relocating families to Agali village in Zangilan continues.

According to him, preparations are being made for the next relocation.

"You know that last year 66 families consisting of 326 people were relocated to the village of Agali. Those families are already living and working in the village of Agali. Currently, this process is ongoing. A two-stage relocation is planned for the end of this month. It is planned to move 20 families to Agalı village at the end of February, as of March. The houses are ready and waiting for their residents,” he noted.

---

