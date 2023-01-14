Baku, Jerusalem eye military co-op

14 January 2023 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen discussed further prospects for the current multilateral cooperation during a phone call on January 13, Azernews reports per the ministry.

Once Bayramov congratulated his colleague on his appointment and wished him success in his work, the sides hailed the events and mutual visits held in 2022 on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of Azerbaijan-Israel diplomatic relations.

The officials noted the long history of bilateral relations and emphasized the contribution of Azerbaijan's Jewish community to their development.

Further, the activities of the Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Israel, the development of relations in economy, education, trade, tourism, high technologies, and other areas were mulled. The ministers expressed confidence that the opening of Azerbaijan's trade and tourism representations in Israel, and the establishment of embassies would make a significant contribution to the advancement of bilateral collaboration.

Bayramov briefed his interlocutor on the regional situation and on the reconstruction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-Karabakh conflict period. He also highly commended the support of Israeli companies in this process.

Azerbaijan and Israel have been expanding bilateral cooperation over years. Cooperation between the two countries is based not only on economic partnership but also on traditional historical and cultural roots, as well as mutual respect and trust.

During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, Israel was among the first countries to express support for Azerbaijan's just position and territorial integrity. In addition, Israeli companies are involved in the restoration and reconstruction process in Azerbaijan's liberated territories.

In 2021, the two countries' trade turnover totaled $928.4 million.

