New educational facilities to be operational in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

15 January 2023 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova

In 2023, Azerbaijan intends to open 27 new educational facilities, Azernews quotes Farhan Aliyev, Deputy Head of the Capital Construction and Supply Department under the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan.

He added that all in all 31 educational institutions were launched in 2022.

"A total of 26 of them were newly constructed, while 5 were overhauled. There were professional schools, boarding schools, and extracurricular institutions," said Aliyev.

He said that a total of 30 modular schools were also constructed, adding that schools in the liberated Lachin District are now being repaired.

"The overhaul of school No. 2 and the Lachin-Zabux school in Azerbaijan's Lachin District has begun," the official said.

Aliyev stressed that they will be operational in September 2023.

"The overhaul of the rural school in Sugovushan village of the Tartar District has been completed, and the school is ready for opening. Two schools are being built in Shusha and Aghdam, each with 960 seats. They are expected to be commissioned in September this year," he concluded.

