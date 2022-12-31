Baku to host concert programs on occasion of solidarity day & New Year

31 December 2022 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Concert programs will be organized on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year in Baku on December 31.

On December 31, from 15:00 to 16:00, with the organizational support of the Baku Executive Power and the Baku City Culture Department, in the center of the city - opposite the Natavan monument, in the Khagani garden and on the Fountain Square in front of McDonald's on the occasion of the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and the New Year, concert programs (mugham trio, violin trio, jazz music) will be organized for residents and guests of the city.

---

