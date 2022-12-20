Baku rejects Estonian claims

20 December 2022 17:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has rejected the way the Estonian Foreign Ministry called the Karabakh region of the country using an obsolete Soviet name, Azernews reports.

"We reject @MFAestonia calling Garabagh of #Azerbaijan w/obsolete Soviet name. Seems that it is a new tendency to conceal illegal economic activities w/claims on human sufferings, & prevent actions agnst wrongful acts. On `blockade,' how a road is closed if cars are passing through?" the ministry tweeted.

Following discussions with the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on December 3 and 7, 2022, Azerbaijani specialists from the Ministries of Economy, Ecology, and Natural Resources, the State Service for Property Issues under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC were to conduct primary monitoring on illegal exploitation of mineral deposits on Azerbaijani territory. However, the monitoring failed due to the provocation of ethnic Armenians. The peaceful protest continues for the eighth day.

