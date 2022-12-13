Azerbaijan, NATO eye prospects for dev't of military education system

13 December 2022 11:56 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and NATO experts on various educational issues discussed the prospects for the development of the military educational system and cooperation, Azernews reports per the Defense Ministry.

The discussion took place during a working meeting within the framework of NATO's Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) at the National Defense University of the Ministry of Defense.

During the meeting, various briefings on the experience gained in the military sphere were presented.

It was noted that the meetings organized as part of the cooperation with NATO are effective for both sides, and the areas of the Action Plan for the next year were determined.

According to the ministry, working meetings will last until December 16.

Relations with NATO started in 1992 when Azerbaijan joined the North Atlantic Cooperation Council. This forum for dialogue was succeeded in 1997 by the Euro-Atlantic Partnership Council, which brings together all allies and partner countries in the Euro-Atlantic area.

Bilateral cooperation began when Azerbaijan joined the Partnership for Peace (PfP) program in 1994. Thanks to regular participation in PfP activities, Azerbaijan has been able to contribute actively to Euro-Atlantic security by supporting NATO-led peace-support operations.

Azerbaijan’s participation in the PfP Planning and Review Process (PARP) since 1997 has enabled NATO and individual allies to assist Azerbaijan in developing selected units to improve interoperability with those of the allies.

NATO and Azerbaijan started work on a jointly agreed Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP) in 2008 to integrate NATO standards into the teaching methodologies and curricula of the country’s Professional Military Education (PME) institutions.

In 2018, Azerbaijan asked NATO to also involve the Military High School, a pre-commissioning school, in DEEP.

