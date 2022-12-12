US pundit upbeat about Albanian premier's Baku visit [INTERVIEW]

12 December 2022 11:04 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

In an interview with Azernews news agency, American international affairs scholar and author of many books about Azerbaijan and European studies Peter M. Tase spoke about the recent visit of Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama to Azerbaijan, its significance, and prospects for further cooperation between the two countries.

Commenting on the issue, Peter Tase noted that the visit of the Albanian prime minister to Baku on December 8 marks an important geopolitical move in the bilateral relations that exist between Azerbaijan and Albania.

He stressed that the political dialogue between the two governments is at the highest levels and this visit will further strengthen the bilateral economic partnership.

"Azerbaijan can provide significant support to Albania’s efforts in building an oil refinery. The energy economics of the European Union can immensely benefit from the strong cooperation between Baku and Tirana. President Ilham Aliyev has shown an outstanding degree of vision and statesmanship when it comes to forging a strategic alliance with Albania," Tase added.

Further, he noted that the first-ever official visit of President Ilham Aliyev to Albania on November 15, 2022, was the most important accomplishment of Albanian foreign policy, since the official visit of President George W. Bush to Tirana on June 10, 2007.

"The Republic of Albania has a great potential to apply the successful grand tourism projects and five-star alpine resorts that the efficient government of President Aliyev has adopted over the last decade all over the territory of Azerbaijan. The infrastructure and green technology used in the development of Fuzuli and Zangilan International Airports; knowing that Vlora International Airport is at its inception stages in Albania," Tase highlighted.

The pundit also underlined that natural gas exports from Azerbaijan to Europe will experience significant growth, thanks to the close brotherly relations that exist between Tirana and Baku.

"Cooperation in the fields of postgraduate education among the public universities of Azerbaijan and Albania, is another fulcrum of bilateral cooperation, knowing that Azerbaijan has made exceptional accomplishments in the engineering education and natural sciences and technology sectors," he finalized.

