October 15 marked the day when Ilham Aliyev was first elected president of Azerbaijan, renowned US pundit Peter Tase said in response to Azernews' questions on the importance of the date for the nation.

Q: October 15 marks the day when President Ilham Aliyev was for the first time elected Azerbaijan’s president in 2003. How do you assess the socioeconomic and foreign policy conducted by President Aliyev since then, and the steps taken by him to strengthen Azerbaijan’s reputation in the international arena? How do you assess the concept of a strong state and strong army, which eventually led to the restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity? How would you describe the role of President Ilham Aliyev as a leader at the international level?

A: President Ilham Aliyev is Europe’s most efficient and visionary president and statesman in the last 100 years of its history. The Republic of Azerbaijan has tremendously developed in the economic and foreign policy spheres. Infrastructure and education policies have been shaped in such a way that they have the citizen of Azerbaijan at its center stage.

The people of Azerbaijan have witnessed the constant development and modernization of the financial sector over the last 20 years thanks to the pragmatic and dynamic statecraft of President Ilham Aliyev. On the International stage, the Republic of Azerbaijan has emerged as an indispensable actor under the great leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Azerbaijan has harnessed a foreign policy strategy that promotes human rights, economic diplomacy, and strengthening the Eurasian integration and cooperation in energy economics, including the development of gas pipelines and renewable energy projects. President Ilham Aliyev is a leader of principles who has enhanced the strategic cooperation of Azerbaijan with key world powers, including Italy, the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and Türkiye.

Azerbaijan, under the guidance and constant determination of President Ilham Aliyev, has become a trusted partner in the community of nations and serves as a role model for many EU member countries to follow, especially in the fields of national defense strategy, cultural diplomacy, inter-religious dialogue, defense of traditional family values.

The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan are among the five best armies in the World as President Ilham Aliyev has deeply prioritized the technological equipment of military forces and extensive training of the Azerbaijani military.

The Second Karabakh War in September-November, 2020, was a great victory for the armed forces of Azerbaijan as a result of the impressive statecraft and admirable vision of President Ilham Aliyev. Europe is more secure and less polluted from terrorist activities and has much less international criminal activities thanks to the great leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

Over the last five years, the macroeconomic indicators and employment opportunities in Azerbaijan have been some of the best in Eurasia; these accomplishments are taking place under the leadership and impressive vision of President Ilham Aliyev!

The Republic of Azerbaijan is strongly, eternally, and permanently bonded with the leadership and legacy of President Ilham Aliyev. It is impressive to observe the great economic policies and vibrant foreign policy of Azerbaijan, which have been guided since 2003 with great rigor, integrity, vision, and fortitude, all these key elements have made Azerbaijan a developed nation in Eurasia.

President Ilham Aliyev has forged a strategic alliance with the Republic of Türkiye and this geopolitical posture has ensured a safer and more secure Europe. The brotherly relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye are the essence of European economic prosperity and above all this strategic partnership is the fulcrum of the regional defense strategy of Trans-Atlantic cooperation and EU member countries.

Peter M. Tase is an American international affairs scholar and author of many books about Azerbaijan and European studies.

