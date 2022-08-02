Azerbaijani FM off to Uzbekistan

2 August 2022 13:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has left for a visit to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

Bayramov will take part in the first trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs, trade, economy, and transport of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Uzbekistan in Tashkent.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan will discuss the prospects of cooperation in the fields of investment, innovation, transport, and communication.

According to the information, the heads of the foreign, trade, and transport ministries of the three countries will discuss the issues of further development in interregional cooperation within the framework of the meeting planned for August 2, 2022.

