Member of Armenian army's sabotage group detained

16 August 2023 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

On August 16, at about 11:15 am, the reconnaissance and sabotage group of the Armenian Armed Forces tried to penetrate the territory of Azerbaijan in order to carry out terrorist provocative operations, using the gaps between the combat positions of the Azerbaijani army, located in the direction of the settlement of Istisu, Kalbajar district, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry.

According to the information, as a result of the vigilance of the units of the Azerbaijani army, the provocation of the Armenian military was prevented. One member of the sabotage group was wounded and detained by Azerbaijani servicemen. Other units of the reconnaissance and sabotage group were forced to retreat.

"Currently, data on the detained member of this group is being specified. Additional information will be provided to the public," the statement said.

