Supporting peace in S.Caucasus is in interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia - Russian diplomat

20 July 2023 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Supporting peace in the South Caucasus is in the interests of both Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as the countries of the region, including Turkiye.

According to Azernews, this was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the Turkish President's statement on the withdrawal of Russian peacekeepers from Karabakh.

"In this regard, we note the well-coordinated interaction with Turkish partners in the joint Russian-Turkish monitoring center in the Aghdam region," Zakharova told.

Zakharova noted that Russian peacekeepers continue to play an important stabilizing role in Karabakh.

"Let me remind you that Russian peacekeepers continue to play an important stabilizing role in Karabakh. Their main function is to maintain the ceasefire," she added.

"The chances are very good. As soon as we receive from the experts who are now working on such a meeting, a specific invoice on the dates, we will definitely share it," Zakharova said." she concluded.

