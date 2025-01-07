HMPV outbreak in China and Malaysia not a significant threat, experts say

7 January 2025 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which has been spreading in China and Malaysia, does not pose a significant threat to humans, according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) of South Africa, Azernews reports via TASS.

South African scientists assured the public there is no reason for alarm over the virus's spread. "Medical institutions in South Africa are closely monitoring the situation in China and Malaysia, where the highest number of HMPV cases are currently reported," they told EWN radio.

Cheryl Cohen, professor of epidemiology at the University of the Witwatersrand and head of the Centre for Respiratory Diseases and Meningitis, emphasized that while HMPV cases may rise globally, the likelihood of a pandemic or mutation into a more dangerous form is minimal. "HMPV is a typical seasonal virus, active during the winter season in the Northern Hemisphere," she explained.

Tulio de Oliveira, a leading South African expert on respiratory diseases, echoed this sentiment, stating, "The current outbreak of HMPV in China should not be cause for alarm. Metapneumovirus, while similar to COVID-19, is less dangerous than the common flu and does not pose a serious global threat."

HMPV is a well-documented virus that typically causes respiratory inflammation, coughs, and colds. In some cases, it can lead to bronchitis and pneumonia, particularly affecting children and the elderly. Despite its presence, experts assure that the situation remains under control.