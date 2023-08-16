ITV clarifies issues on selection process for Eurovision 2024

16 August 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

In mid-July, Azerbaijan Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Agency (ITV) has launched selection process for Eurovision 2024.

According to Azernews, applications will be accepted until September 30, details of participation in the competition can be found here.

ITV has recently clarified a number of issues regarding the acceptance of applications for Eurovision 2024:

- The performer applying for participation in the national selection must, without fail, submit a song with which he plans to perform at the Eurovision 2024 contest, the track must comply with all established rules;

- The submitted song does not have to be self-written by the submitting artist;

- You can join the national selection with a song written by foreign authors;

- The submitted song does not have to be in English, as there are no language restrictions.

Singers from 37 countries took part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 held in Liverpool, UK, on May 9-13.

TuranTuralX duo perform under the number 12 at the contest's semi-final stage.

Azerbaijan's entry for Eurovision 2023 rocked the stage with the song "Tell Me More".

The duo from Zaqatala is heavily influenced by music from the '60s and '70s, which is clearly reflected in the duo's signature sound and style.

In 2022, Nadir Rustamli represented Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2022.

The singer left Eurovision fans speechless with the song "Fade To Black" co-written by Andreas Stone, Anders Rethov, Sebastian Schub, and Thomas Stengard. He came 16th, scoring 106 points.

Recall that Eldar Gasimov and Nigar Jamal ( Ell & Nikki) won the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 for Azerbaijan with their entry "Running Scared".

Ell & Nikki were the first mixed-gender duo to win the contest since 1963 and the first winners from Azerbaijan.

