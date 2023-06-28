Alov dance group celebrates its tenth anniversary [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

28 June 2023 14:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Alov dance group has celebrated its tenth anniversary at the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

The anthem of Azerbaijan was played at the openning ceremony of the evening, Azernews reports. The memory of the martyrs was honored with a minute of silence.

The ensemble creator and leader, laureate of international competitions, choreographer Emil Panahov spoke about the history of the ensemble, successes and shared further plans for the development and promotion of dance art. The guests congratulated the team on the anniversary and wished further creative success, presented gifts.

In the concert program, colorful compositions of the Alov ensemble were presented to the applause of the audience. Dejel Qizlar ensemble led by People's Artist Jamila Bayramova and the Khazar University group under the direction of Sabina Ismayilova also performed at the festive evening.

The most touching moment of the evening was the surprise given to Emil Panahov. As you know, in 1983 he starred in the children's film by Rasim Ismailov "Asif, Vasif, Agasif". According to the story, there are three small children in the family: Asif, Vasif and Agasif. Mom is against them going to kindergarten. After all, they are loaded: they have swimming, and English, and acrobatics, and music. Once, while dad was walking with the children, one of the brothers, Vasif, joined the children playing in the kindergarten.

After a long search, the parents find their son, who had so much fun with his new friends. As a result, mom and dad decide to send all their sons to kindergarten.

Emil Panahov played Asif in the film. After 40 years, he again met with the performer of the role of Agasif - Khokuma Jalilova, who played the boy. The meeting turned out to be very touching, they shared their memories of the shooting of the film, wished each other success.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz