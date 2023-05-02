National Carpet Museum to host int'l scientific conference [PHOTOS]

2 May 2023 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host an international scientific conference "Intercultural Dialogue and Ethnic Identity" on May 5-6.

The conference is dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the National Carpet Museum with the support of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO and Baku Yunus Emre Institute within the Year of Heydar Aliyev.

In the modern world, protection of cultural uniqueness, national-moral value system, material heritage, and historical memory is one of the most important tasks that stand in front of every nation.

An outstanding statesman Heydar Aliyev made an invaluable contribution into the direction. Taking into account the role of museums in preservation of national identity and traditions of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev did a lot for the museum's development.

During his political activity, he always considered cultural issues as one of the founding ones among state activities.

Taking this into account, the conference will include reports and discussions on "The Role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Revival of National and Spiritual Values", "Ethnic Diversity and Intercultural Dialogue", "The Role of Ethnographic Museums in the Revival of Folk Art", "The Reflection of Ethnic Culture in the Era of Globalization" and "Traditional Ceremonial Culture of Local Ethnic Group".

Museums directors and researchers from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Georgia, Estonia, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Poland, Romania, South Korea, and Japan will take part in the international event and make scientific presentations.

Along with academic sessions, the two-day conference also includes a special cultural program for guests.

