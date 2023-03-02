Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs visits Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation [PHOTO]

2 March 2023 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has received the Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh at the headquarters of the organization.

Welcoming the guest, Gunay Afandiyeva congratulated Mr. Tumysh on the Day of Gratitude celebrated in Kazakhstan on March 1, Azernews reports.

In her remarks, she touched upon the foundation's activities, ongoing projects and planned events to be held in various countries to promote the centuries-old history and rich culture of the Turkic peoples.

She emphasized the importance of joint projects, focused on promoting the ancient heritage of the Turkic world at the international level.

Highly appreciating the work done by the foundation, Kazakh Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kanat Tumysh stressed the special contribution of the organization to strengthening partnership between the Turkic countries.

He also expressed confidence in Kazakhstan's comprehensive support for further projects carried out by the foundation.

The meeting touched upon the existence of partnerships over the years of the foundation's activity not only with the Turkic countries, but also with other countries, noting the significance of cooperation with other international organizations.

The parties noted that the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which is scheduled to be held this year in Kazakhstan, is of great importance for the integration of the Turkic countries.

It was also outlined that this year the Turkic world solemnly celebrates such significant dates as the 100th anniversary of the Great Son of Azerbaijan and the entire Turkic world Heydar Aliyev, the 930th anniversary of the founder of the branch of Turkic Sufism Ahmed Khoja Yasawi, the 800th anniversary of the famous Turkic ruler Sultan Beybars and others.

At the meeting, the sides also discussed the prospects for expanding interaction between the cultures of Kazakhstan and the member countries and observers of the organization.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.

---

