Azerbaijan marks first Tuesday ahead of Novruz

Laman Ismayilova

On February 21, Azerbaijan marks the first Tuesday before Novruz, a spring feast that marks the vernal equinox.

By ancient beliefs, Su Charshanbasi is the day of worshipping water, which symbolizes the beginning of life, Azernews reports.

The legend has it that water is renewed on water Tuesday. So, Azerbaijanis usually do house cleaning and jump over a running river on this day to get rid of all sins and troubles.

Young women used to walk to springs in order to get pure water, and came back with water in their sahangs (metal jugs) and splashed water around their houses and on their relatives' faces. They also treat each other with sweets like honey or sugar.

On Water Tuesday, people also start to grow samani (sprouted seeds), a symbol of sowing and a rich harvest.

A bowl of water in the khoncha (Novruz tray) is another main attribute of Water Tuesday.

Azerbaijan is to mark Od Charshanbasi (Fire Tuesday) on March 5, Yel Charshanbasi (Wind Tuesday) on March 12, and Torpaq Charshanbasi (Ground Tuesday) on March 19. Novruz holiday will be celebrated on March 21.

Novruz is celebrated by millions of people worldwide including Azerbaijan, Iran, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and other countries.

The holiday was given the status of an official holiday in Azerbaijan by a presidential decree dated 13 March 1990.

In 2009, Novruz was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The United Nations General Assembly proclaimed 21 March International Novruz Day a year later.

