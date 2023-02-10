Shusha. Cultural capital of Turkic World 2023

Renowned for its historical and cultural importance, Shusha city boasts rich cultural scenes and a historical past.

Since 2020, Shusha has miraculously changed and started to flourish again. Azerbaijan is currently restoring the city, which was occupied for almost three decades.

Considering its historical and cultural significance, Shusha has been declared the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

In this regard, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed an order, approving the Action Plan for declaring the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The Culture Ministry is designated as the coordinating body for the implementation of the activities envisaged by the Action Plan.

The activities provided for by the Action Plan will be financed from the funds allocated to the relevant executive bodies in the state budget for 2023 and other sources not prohibited by law. The order comes into force from the date of its signing.

The official opening of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023 will take place in Shusha in March.

A vast array of cultural events will be held in Azerbaijan's cultural center as part of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Culture Ministry, the Special Representative Office of the Azerbaijani president in Shusha as well as the Shusha State Reserve are entrusted with the implementation of the works related to the events.

Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival

The 6th Kharibulbul International Folklore Festival will be held in May, in Shusha, in accordance with the Action Plan.

The festival has been held since 1989 with the participation of musicians from Japan, the USA, Turkiye, Germany, Israel, Italy, Spain, etc. The cultural event was of great importance not only in Azerbaijan but all over the world.

However, the city was captured by Armenia on May 8, 1992. Shusha was liberated by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces on November 8, 2020.

The city once welcomed talented musicians from all over the world in 2021 after the city's liberation.

Last year, the music festival brought together Azerbaijani and international musicians from 10 countries in Azerbaijan's cultural cradle.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the opening of the festival.

In 2023, the festival will be organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Special representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, and the Shusha City State Reserve.

Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival

Korkut Ata Turkic Word Film Festival will be held in Shusha in 2023.

Turkish Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Ahmet Misbah Demircan earlier provided insight into the festival.

“Within the framework of the festival, we have set the goal of creating a foundation for joint production, awarding new films in a competition, and bringing together the ministers of the Turkic republics," the Turkish minister said.

The Korkut Ata Turkic Word Film Festival 2022 was held in Bursa for the second time.

Twenty-two cinema experts from Azerbaijan, 43 from Uzbekistan, 23 from Kyrgyzstan, 21 from Kazakhstan, five from Turkmenistan and 17 from autonomous republics participated in the festival.

Cultural Days of Turkic People

Events featuring the customs and traditions of the Turkic peoples will be held in Shusha under the Action Plan on the declaration of the city of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

Within the Cultural Days of Turkic People, it is also planned to organize demonstrations of ancient sports of the Turkic peoples, culinary days of the peoples of the Turkic world, including the visits of travelers, bloggers, and other persons in the field of active and cultural tourism of the Turkic countries to Shusha.

Vagif Poetry Days

Azerbaijan's cultural capital Shusha will once again open its doors to the Vagif Poetry Days. The poetic event will be held in the city for the third time after the nation’s victorious army regained the sacred town from a nearly 30-year-long Armenian occupation in 2020.

The large-scale event highlights the role played by Molla Panah Vagif as a poet and a vizier of the Karabakh khanate in the XVIII century.

The Vagif Poetry Days program includes meetings with the poets of the TURKSOY member countries, a book-catalog presentation "Mir Mohsun Navvab's collection of weapons ", as well as an exhibition dedicated to the 190th anniversary of Mir-Mohsun Navvab, well-known poet, artist and music historian.

International festival of Children's Creativity

Shusha will host an international festival of children's creativity this year.

Moreover, Shusha creative workshop international youth camp will also be organized within the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World 2023.

