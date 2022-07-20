Caspian sea through the eyes of artists [PHOTO/VIDEO]

20 July 2022 12:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Towards the Sea" opened at the Suraxani tanker museum, Azernews reports.

Over forty works in the genre of the marina (seascape) were displayed as part of the project, co-organized by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company (ASCO) and Chagh Art Platform.

Speaking at the event, Doctor of Philosophy in Art History Galib Gasimov, museum specialist Azada Huseynova, and the museum director, Tural Ibrahimov, noted that the seascape is one of the most romantic fine art genres that inspires many artists.

Through their artworks, national artists, including Eldar Gurbanov, Intigam Agayev, Rafail Aliyev, Vugar Ali, Rashad Jabbarov, Mir Azar Abdullayev, Anar Huseynzada, Elshan Karadzha, Leyla Altunay, Milena Nabiyeva, Elchin Hussein, Mammad Rashidov, Gunel Ravilova, Abbas Mammadov, Diana Aliyeva, Sabina Safarova, Agil Gashimov, Rashad Rzayev, Sahib Yagubov, and others showcased the Caspian Sea in all its beauty. The exhibition aroused great interest among the visitors of Suraxani tanker museum.

The world's first tanker museum was established in 2017. The main goal is to familiarize Baku residents and the city's guests with the history of the Caspian Sea and the Shipping Company, the work of heroic sailors.

The Suraxani tanker museum is a bridge connecting the past and the future of modern Azerbaijan, which has ancient shipping traditions.

The Suraxani tanker played a big role in the history of Azerbaijan's oil transportation by sea. The tanker with a length of 123.5 meters and a deadweight of 4,696 tons belongs to the type of ships Engineer A. Pustoshkin, launched for the first time in the Caspian Sea in 1957.

