Many talented Azerbaijani young people have gained international recognition all over the word. The number of gifted and creative young musicians and dance ensembles is growing year by year. They never cease to amaze art lovers with their magnificent performances.

This time the country's young talents successfully represented Azerbaijan at the 7th Golden Star International Festival - Competition in Georgia.

Azerbaijani Karabakh and Buta dance ensembles as well as students of Rauf Hajiyev Children's Music School No. 15 captivated the festival participants. Their visit to Georgia was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Youth Union and Azerbaijan Dance Association, Trend Life reported.

First, the dance ensembles performed at a gala concert in the city of Ureki and then joined the festival that brought together young talents from Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey and Iran.

At the competition, Azerbaijani musicians, students of Farida Abbasova Huseynagha Jafarzade, Fatima Ahadli and Naida Gasimova ranked first and won the Grand Prix in Piano Duo nomination.

Fatima Ahadli also won in Piano Solo and Art Word - Solo nominations. Together with Zargel Samadzade, she won the prize in the Art Word - Duo nomination.

Moreover, Mansur Mammadov, Naida Gasimova, Rustam Jafarzade and Huseynagha Jafarzade became the winners in Instrumental Piano Genre nomination.

Azerbaijani dancers showed the best choreography. Karabakh dance ensemble won the prize in Show Dance nomination, while the soloist of Buta ensemble won in Bollywood Dance nomination.

The main goal of the Golden Star International Festival is to provide young people with creative development opportunities, discover new talents, develop culture and strengthen inter-ethnic cooperation.

The festival offers the opportunity to get acquainted with samples of national culture and art.

The competition is attended by children's and youth groups and individual performers of various types of arts and genres at the age of 4 years and older. Each participant can take part in any number of nominations.

