Investment company issues shares worth 400,000 manats to double its capital

15 March 2024 18:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

"CPM-Invest Investment Company" JSC will issue 400 ordinary bearer shares with a nominal value of 1,000 manats ($588.24) each, Azernews reports, referring to the prospectus and memorandum of issuance. In total, this amounts to 400,000 manats($235,294).

The reason for the proposal is to increase the company's charter capital. It is also noted in the issuance prospectus that the generated revenue will be directed towards increasing the Investment Company's circulating capital.

As a type of investment securities, the offer of 400 ordinary bearer shares, each with a nominal value of 1,000 manats ($588.24), aims to attract free funds from investors to the Company's Charter Capital through their placement. The generated revenue will be directed towards increasing the issuer's circulating capital. The total amount of funds to be attracted will be 397,740 AZN ($233,964.70).

"CPM-Invest Investment Company" OJSC, by issuing an additional batch of shares through the issuance of 400 ordinary bearer shares, each with a nominal value of 1,000, ($588.24) reached the charter capital of 800,000 manats ($470588.23) last year. On January 13, 2023, the issuer, by withdrawing 400 out of 800 ordinary bearer shares, each with a nominal value of 1,000 manats,($588.24) reached the charter capital of 400,000.00 manats ($235294.12). Currently, the company's charter capital is determined to be 400 manats ($235.29), consisting of 400 ordinary bearer shares, each with a nominal value of 1,000 manats ($588.24).

The placement of shares will be carried out through a public offering method, to be executed by the issuer's underwriter "CPM-Invest Investment Company" OJSC at the Baku Stock Exchange OJSC. Subscription to the shares offered through the public offering will be carried out by the underwriter before the placement of shares.

There are no restrictions imposed on the shares.

"CPM-Invest Investment Company" OJSC has one shareholder, who is Azerbaijani citizen Mammadova Kamala Qelender qizi.

The legal address of the investment company is as follows: Baku city, Nasimi district, Jalil Mammadguluzade street, house 102A, "City Point Baku", AZ1022.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz