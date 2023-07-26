Azerbaijani Central Bank on risks for closure of Baku branch of Bank Melli Iran

26 July 2023 13:59 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan sees no risks for the closure of the Baku branch of the Iranian bank Bank Melli Iran.

Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov said at a press conference on changes in the parameters of the discount rate, Azernews reports.

According to him, the financial indicators of Bank Melli Iran are quite high, liquidity is also at a high level.

"We believe that all banks should conduct their activities in accordance with Azerbaijani legislation, as well as the established requirements of the regulator," he said.

Earlier, Taleh Kazimov said that today there are no risks for the closure of any bank in the financial sector of Azerbaijan, the regulator is primarily aimed at ensuring the stability of the financial market.

"Any financial organization, banks, insurance, investment companies, if they meet the requirements of the regulator and conduct stable financial activities, I think they will not face problems and risks for their possible closure," he said.

