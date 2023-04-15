Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss exchange of experience between customs services [PHOTOS]

15 April 2023 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

The chairman of the State Customs Committee (SCC), the lieutenant general of the customs service Shahin Bagirov met with the ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Azerbaijan Kayrat Osmonaliyev, Azernews reports.

SCC noted that the meeting discussed friendship and fraternal relations between the two countries, the exchange of experience between customs services, and future directions of development. The parties emphasized the importance of further strengthening mutual cooperation.

Also, discussions were held on the project of simplifying the transit customs procedure along the Trans-Caspian International East-West Middle Corridor using the "One Window" principle, increasing the attractiveness of the Middle Corridor, strengthening cooperation, and facilitating international transit and trade.

