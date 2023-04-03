Entrepreneurship Dev't Fund allocates concessional loan for project in Hajigabul District

Azernews.Az

3 April 2023 17:23 (UTC+04:00)
The Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN500,000 ($294,117) in a concessional loan to Fadak-Azerbaijan LLC for the project aimed at the development of camel breeding in Azerbaijan's Hajigabul District, Azernews reports, citing the tweet of Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

