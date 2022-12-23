Azernews.Az

Minister: Non-oil products export up by 14 pct in Jan-Nov 22 [PHOTO]

23 December 2022 11:04 (UTC+04:00)
Ayya Lmahamad
The export of non-oil products in Azerbaijan increased by 14 percent or $329.5 million in January-November 2022, Azernews reports, referring to the country's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

