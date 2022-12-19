Switzerland eyes to develop co-op with Azerbaijan through Middle corridor

19 December 2022 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Switzerland is interested in the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan through the Middle corridor, Head of Bilateral Economic Relations Division of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) Erwin Bollinger told Trend.

"There is a lot of potentials. This corridor will shorten the way of supplies from East to West," Bollinger said.

"Recently, we have been in Baku International Sea Port and Alat Free Economic Zone and we see a huge potential to further grow this infrastructure," he added.

Talking about cooperation between the countries he mentioned that this year only the volume of trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Switzerland has grown by 50 percent.

"Also we have mutual investments. We are not only investing in classical sectors like oil and gas but new innovative sectors like agribusiness," Bollinger said.

"SECO is active in Azerbaijan in many fields, mainly, to ensure financing agribusiness. I believe we can also enhance our cooperation in the sustainable energy field and IT," he emphasized.

