Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss cooperation expansion

17 December 2022 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad Read more

Azerbaijan and Switzerland have discussed expanding cooperation, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Agency Board Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and Swiss Confederation Federal Council for Trade Agreements representative, State Secretariat for Economic Affairs bilateral economic relations department head Erwin Bollinger.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on expanding the cooperation of business entities within the framework of joint ventures and mechanisms.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on January 21, 1992.

Azerbaijan and Switzerland cooperate in various economic sectors. There is mutually beneficial cooperation between Baku and Bern in the non-oil sector. In addition, Baku will host a meeting of the Commission on Trade and Economic relations between Switzerland and Azerbaijan in 2022.

The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $457.2m in 2021, with exports accounting for $272.5m and imports for $184.7m.

--

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz