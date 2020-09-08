By Trend

The State Tax Service under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy registered the "CH Audit" audit company in August, Trend reports referring to the State Tax Service.

Following the data, the company offers accounting, consulting, and auditing services to both local and international organizations.

The legal address of the new company is apartment 15, building 35, Karabakh Street, Narimanov district, Baku, Azerbaijan. The authorized capital is 100 manats ($58), the legal representative is Jeyhun Gasimli.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz