Provocation at Lachin border was next show of Armenia to EU mission

27 July 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Useless and resisting any peaceful initiatives, Yerevan still cannot digest the existence of the Lachin border checkpoint, created by the Republic of Azerbaijan in order to control its borders and prevent Armenian provocations, and decided to re-create a theatrical, even a circus show on the border.

After Azerbaijan's offer to provide humanitarian assistance to the Armenian minority in Karabakh, the Armenian side fell into a stupor due to the fact that their false propaganda began to burst at the seams. First, the separatists announced that they would not accept any help through the Aghdam road, which is much more convenient and shorter than the roads from Armenia, and then Yerevan suddenly gathered a convoy of trucks and sent them to the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan in a completely uncoordinated way.

Representatives of the so-called "observation mission" of the EU, manipulated by French provocateurs.

The concentration of vehicles by Armenia at the Lachin checkpoint on the state border is certainly a political show, manipulation and another attempt at provocation, because Azerbaijan has loudly stated that the Agdam-Khankendi road can be used to transport goods to the zone of temporary responsibility of Russian peacekeepers.

The point here is not only that Baku proves its willingness to take care of all the inhabitants of the country, because the Armenian minority needs to be reintegrated into Azerbaijani society, but also that the technical and natural indicators of the road, especially the Barda-Aghdam road, which is rapidly recovering after the occupation, allows you to deliver goods much faster and more efficiently. That is, Azerbaijan once again extends its hand and wants to establish trusting relations. The Armenian side completely refuses for the sake of its manipulations, because the delivery of goods in this way will completely destroy the main circus performance of the separatists - the "humanitarian crisis". It will no longer be possible to yell at the whole world, for international organizations and embassies that "Azerbaijan has set up a blockade for them."

As we can see, there is no blockade, and cars pass without obstacles. The Armenians are losing their main trump card, and not because of Baku's "political manipulations", but because of their nobility. So easily, Armenian propaganda has never fallen apart at the seams. Naturally, the Pashinyan government could not leave everything to chance.

Here we remind the European strangers who came to watch the performance of the Armenian circus that the Azerbaijani side has created all the conditions for the crossing of the Lachin border checkpoint by Armenian residents.

In addition, the initiative to use the Aghdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of Azerbaijan received support from the President of the EU Council Charles Michel himself, who, following a regular trilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, stated the following: "I also noted Azerbaijan's readiness to carry out humanitarian deliveries to Karabakh via Aghdam. I see both options as important and encourage humanitarian deliveries from both sides to ensure that the needs of the population are met."

Ignoring all these aspects, foreign observers who succumbed to this spectacle-provocation were only able to show the level of their boundless hypocrisy.

However, in Baku, just in case, they decided to explain to all participants in this political blackmail that no one understands or does not want to understand. Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev, in his Twitter account, after a meeting with the participation of the ambassadors of the EU countries, Turkiye, the United States and Switzerland, said that Yerevan is engaged in political manipulations and speculations regarding the issue of the Lachin road, through which it is possible to carry out medical evacuations and supplies.

He recalled that an agreement was reached at the meeting in Brussels on the use of the Agdam-Khankendi road for supplies, adding that this issue was also noted in the statement of the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Armenia's refusal to use the Aghdam road and insisting on using only the Lachin road and politicization of this issue is unacceptable.

H.Hajiyev also rightly stressed that the puppet "leaders" of the separatists in Khankendi are holding the local population hostage for their own political ambitions. Instead of defiantly staging theatrical scenes and driving trucks to the Lachin border checkpoint, Armenia should put an end to territorial claims against Azerbaijan, withdraw elements of its forces from the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and stop funding the illegal puppet regime. It is also important to ensure the disarmament of all illegal forces in Karabakh. The international community should send a clear message in connection with the use of the Agdam-Khankendi road and the reintegration of the Armenian minorities living Karabakh into Azerbaijani society. Obstruct the use of the road, exploit local residents as hostages.

A similar statement for those who do not understand was made by Emin Huseynov, the special representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, which are part of the Karabakh economic region.

"According to the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Armenia is trying to commit a provocation through the accumulation of vehicles for political manipulation and propaganda at the Lachin border checkpoint. The Republic of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated at various levels that in order to transport goods in the territory where temporarily Russian peacekeepers are deployed, the Aghdam-Khankendi road can be used," Huseynov stressed, reiterating that while the technical and natural characteristics of the road, in particular, the restoration after the occupation of the Barda-Agdam road, allow faster and more efficient delivery of goods, refusal people who call themselves representatives of the notorious regime from using this road is completely incomprehensible.

Whatever they come up with in Yerevan, the sending of convoys by the Armenian side to the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan under the guise of "humanitarian aid" and without agreement with our country is an encroachment on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, another provocation against the Lachin border checkpoint. Armenians simply cannot digest the existence of the Lachin border checkpoint, which was created in order to control their borders and prevent Armenian provocations.

The fact that the Armenian side took such a step immediately after the talks in Moscow, where, among other things, a detailed discussion of the current situation took place, shows that this country is insincere in this process and, by escalating the situation, intends to mislead the international community.

The provocation of June 15, including the shelling of Azerbaijani border guards in Lachin, the smuggling of goods, is a clear example of the fact that Armenia does not abandon its insidious aggressive policy. This prank once again demonstrates that Yerevan's statements about the allegedly "tense humanitarian situation in the region" are nothing but the intention to continue manipulation and illegal actions.

Despite the fact that the Azerbaijani side put forward a number of proposals, including the use of the Agdam-Khankendi road and other alternative routes, to meet the needs of the Armenian residents, which were supported by the European Union and the International Committee of the Red Cross, opposition to all proposals, including the transport of ICRC goods by road, proposed by Azerbaijan, obstructing relevant humanitarian activities, blocking access to the territory by installing concrete barriers on alternative roads, demonstrates that Armenia's statements about the humanitarian situation are nothing but political blackmail.

In addition to the politicization of humanitarian activities, these steps by Armenia contradict its statements about the recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The involvement of the European Union mission in Armenia and the diplomatic corps in the aforementioned provocation as a tool indicates that this was a pre-planned action.

Nevertheless, Baku is determined to transport goods to Karabakh. There are ways to solve the problems of the Armenian residents of Karabakh, but criminal Armenia is trying to create any possible obstacles, because the revanchists are worried that the Armenian minority will understand in practice that no one in Baku lied when it came to equal rights for all citizens of our country.

The refusal of the Armenians to use this road is a political speculation and a sign of a racist approach. The quality of food products imported from Azerbaijan is no worse than the quality of products coming from the territory of Armenia. Therefore, the separatists and Pashinyan do not have a single normal and adequate argument.

The supply of food to the Armenian minorities living in Karabakh through Aghdam is also beneficial from a logistical point of view - it is, firstly, shorter, and, secondly, the road infrastructure of Azerbaijan is several times superior in quality to the roads of Armenia, which are repaired every now and then every month millions of drams are allocated.

Here we recall the words of President Ilham Aliyev, said during a speech at the Shusha global media forum on the topic "New media in the era of the 4th Industrial Revolution". Referring to the blocking of the Aghdam-Askaran road by Armenians, the head of state stressed: "Karabakh is Azerbaijan.” So right? So after all. Does everyone recognize this? Everyone recognizes. Does anyone say it’s not? No. And why should goods be delivered from another country? This is illogical. But instead of accepting this gesture, concrete blocks are placed there. So who is blocking whom? So that’s the whole point."

Therefore, the refusal of the Armenian side of the proposal put forward by Azerbaijan to use the Agdam-Khankendi road to meet the needs of the Armenian residents of the Karabakh region indicates that the assertion of an allegedly "tense humanitarian situation" in the region does not reflect reality. It also demonstrates the true intention of Armenia to use the situation for political blackmail. Armenia pursues the goal of continuing its illegal activities on the territory of Azerbaijan. Here it is worth noting the attempts of the Prime Minister of Armenia to manipulate international public opinion, ignoring the activities of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the region, as well as the fact that dozens of residents of Armenia pass through the checkpoint every day in both directions, and the fact that Azerbaijan put forward alternative options ,

It is absurd and hypocritical that the Armenians, who for 30 years grossly violated all the norms and principles of international law, ignored the warnings of international organizations against the ongoing aggression against Azerbaijan and the policy of ethnic cleansing, four resolutions of the UN Security Council, calling for action against Azerbaijan at the international level.

The most necessary condition for ensuring peace in the region is the cessation of attempts by Armenian officials to interfere in the reintegration of Armenians living in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan, as well as the unconditional confirmation by Armenia in word and deed of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The Armenian side must finally understand that its efforts to prevent the restoration of peace and stability in the region will not yield any results. All these actions are ridiculous, comical. You will have to accept new realities, as well as help. Because the Armenian side has no resources to resist the inevitable. The next show of Armenia and its patrons is doomed to failure.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz