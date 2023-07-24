Using all tricks, Armenian PM leaves no room for maneuver

24 July 2023 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Parvin Mirzazade, Day.az

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Vovayevich Pashinyan periodically likes to recall his first main profession and share his "innermost" thoughts with former colleagues in the journalistic workshop. Mr. Pashinyan is especially not indifferent to the Western mass media, which are close to him in terms of views and to which he willingly gives interviews, generously sharing his vision of the situation in the region and in the world.

And now Mr. Pashinyan, immediately after the meeting in Brussels with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, through the mediation of EU President Charles Michel, gave a detailed interview to Agence France-Presse (AFP) correspondent Irakli Metreveli, in which he touched upon the topic of a peaceful settlement with Azerbaijan, Armenia's relations with neighboring countries, as well as with the West and its traditional ally, Russia.

As always, Nikol Vovayevich, putting on the toga of an imaginary peacemaker, talked about the problems of achieving peace in the region, trying to convey to the audience his interpretation of the past negotiations, with an eye on the influential Armenian diaspora in France, which clearly does not sympathize with him, considering him a traitor to the national idea of ​​\u200b\u200bGreat Armenia.

The head of the Armenian government lamented about the "hard share" of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region, comparing the situation almost with the "holocaust", absolutely not understanding the meaning of this word. Apparently, Mr. N. Pashinyan should have filled in the gaps in his education and, in his free time from empty moaning, studied world history, so as not to simply scatter big words that he does not understand.

It is obvious that all the groans and cries in the interview were intended for some compassionate Western politicians who have long dreamed of tearing Armenia away from their traditional allies in the CSTO and for this were ready to satisfy the expansionist appetites of the Armenian authorities at the expense of the occupied Azerbaijani territories. Nikol Vovaevich, in his traditional "shirt-guy from the street" manner, shared some thoughts with the agency's correspondent regarding Armenia's position in the negotiations. The Armenian side, verbally recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, continues to promote absolutely unacceptable conditions regarding the negotiations between Baku and representatives of the Armenian population of Karabakh (meaning the separatist junta) with the mandatory participation of an incomprehensible international mechanism.

From the words of N. Pashinyan, we can conclude that Yerevan hopes that in the future peace treaty a reservation will be made regarding the future "status" (which has long been rotting in the dustbin of history) of the Armenian population of Karabakh, which will allow the Armenian side to freeze the situation, in the hope of revenge in the future. Naturally, such unrealistic demands of the Armenian side are categorically rejected by Baku and are regarded as provocative. The desire of the leadership of Armenia, having concluded a peace treaty, to achieve recognition only of its territorial integrity, not taking similar steps towards Azerbaijan, laying a "time bomb", in the form of endless negotiations with the "adamant" separatist leaders, in order to secure the Armenian territory from possible retaliatory actions, nothing else,

The Armenian prime minister is used to turning everything upside down and in interviews spoke a lot about the "humanitarian catastrophe", trying to arouse pity in the Western audience, hoping that this would put pressure on Azerbaijan. At the same time, he kept silent about the fact that the non-existent mythical blockade was created by the joint efforts of the Armenian authorities and the separatist junta. Nikol Vovaevich tearfully assured that a famine was about to begin in Karabakh, which they say is the result of the actions of the Azerbaijani authorities, who established a border post on a conditional border and did not allow transport with "humanitarian aid".

The leader of Armenia, as always, shuffled the facts and vigorously promoted the theses of the Armenian propaganda regarding control on the Lachin road, distortedly interpreting the tripartite statement signed on November 10, 2020. After the installation of the Azerbaijani PPP, Armenia lost the opportunity to supply the remnants of its armed forces in the territory where peacekeepers are temporarily stationed. The lack of supply and rotation of military personnel put the parts of the Armenian armed forces, who hid behind the peacekeepers, in a hopeless situation: lay down their arms and surrender, or immediately, before it's too late, agree with the Azerbaijani authorities and start retreating to the territory of Armenia. But this categorically does not suit either official Yerevan or the separatist junta, who understand

In his interview, Nikol Vovayevich constantly cheated, using "peace-loving" terminology and pretended to strive for a comprehensive peace, explaining Armenia's position by saying that the small, weak Armenian population of Karabakh would not be able to "resist" strong Azerbaijan and needed "support". Thus, the leader of Armenia once again indirectly confirmed the fact, which has always been rejected by Yerevan, that the conflict is based on the territorial claims and aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan. In a burst of frankness, Nikol Vovaevich agreed to the point that he actually admitted that if a peace agreement is not reached, then there is a possibility of resuming hostilities, the result of which, as you know, will be catastrophic for Armenia.

Prime Minister N. Pashinyan generously mixed all his "deep" conclusions with outright lies and disinformation in the style traditional for Armenian propaganda, built in the spirit of historical untruth and inflating the myth of a certain Armenophobia, allegedly traditionally inherent in all Turkic peoples. Probably, Mr. N. Pashinyan does not have time to get acquainted with the materials of the Armenian press and the speeches of his fellow politicians, which are literally overflowing with Turkophobic slogans and appeals. Publicly making statements about the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, Mr. N. Pashinyan, in his last interview, in literally every answer to a question, allowed encroachments on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of a neighboring state, "naively" believing that his words would be left without due attention. All his words regarding the future of the Armenian population of the Karabakh region are frankly impudent interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan, an infringement on the sovereign rights and the Constitution of an independent UN member state. Apparently, Mr. N. Pashinyan still did not draw the proper conclusions from the results of the Second Karabakh War and did not recognize the new geopolitical realities.

The issues of Armenia's relations with Russia and the CSTO were not left without attention during the interview. Offended by the fact that neither Russia nor the CSTO came to the aid of Armenia during the Second Karabakh War, and also did not respond to tearful calls for help during subsequent conflicts on the conditional border line, Mr. N. Pashinyan again blackmailed the allies by saying that Armenia could reconsider its participation in this military-political bloc if it did not wait for the expected help and even openly hinted that any organization could have a beginning and an end. In order to protect Armenia from possible sanctions from the West, in response to the participation of some Armenian companies in parallel exports to Russia, Mr. N. Pashinyan humbly noted that he had taken into account the warnings from Western friends in this matter and would try to follow their recommendations, which clearly shows that in this matter, for him, relations with the West today are higher than relations with a traditional ally. Although the publication of statistical data on the increase in exports from Armenia to Russia indicates an almost two-fold increase in the trade turnover between the two countries. Apparently, the government of Mr. N. Pashinyan has already made its final choice, preferring not to quarrel with the West for the sake of an ally that has not justified the expected hopes.

Having read this interview, we must pay tribute to Nikol Vovayevich: like any Armenian politician, he masterfully knows how to transform, has not one, but dozens of faces, and knows how to shed a tear all the time about the "poor, unfortunate, offended by everyone" people and about the small Armenia surrounded by "bloodthirsty" Turks. Nikol Vovaevich sincerely tried to win the sympathy of foreign Armenians, publicly distancing himself from his traditional ally, expressing doubts about the future of the CSTO.

During the interview, in order to show himself as an international-class politician, and not a provincial politician, the Prime Minister of Armenia often appealed to international law and the UN Charter, using grandiloquent terms, the meaning of which he clearly does not understand. At the same time, Mr. N. Pashinyan forgot for a while that for almost 30 years it was Armenia that occupied 20% of the Azerbaijani territory (which he now verbally finally recognized as part of the territory of Azerbaijan) and expelled almost 1 million Azerbaijanis from there, in violation of 4 UN Security Council resolutions, which does not give any moral right to him or other Armenian politicians to talk about ethnic cleansing and discrimination based on nationality.

In general, Mr. Pashinyan's interview with the AFP agency looked like a clumsy attempt to justify the complete failure of the Armenian foreign policy, which is failing on all diplomatic fronts due to its maximalist position aimed at freezing the situation and trying to achieve unilateral advantages in the negotiations. Instead of finally abandoning his ostrich position, which sooner or later will lead to a new escalation on the line of contact between the parties, the Armenian prime minister still hopes that Armenia's foreign friends will be able to help and try to put pressure on Azerbaijan, which is generally far from reality.

Frankly slandering and distorting the state of affairs in the negotiation process, Nikol Vovaevich simply does not leave himself room for maneuver, as he may not be fully aware of how this could end for him and for Armenia. Time has long shown that the deeds and words of President Ilham Aliyev never diverge, and if Mr. Pashinyan really wants peace for the Armenian people, he should have understood for a long time that he has less and less time for this.

