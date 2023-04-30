Araik's serial drama ends with its dead end

30 April 2023 23:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Akbar Hasanov, Day.az

This is just an amazing analogy. In one of the Russian TV series there is an episode when the investigator Shulgin is interrogating an Armenian named Araik. So, Shulgin suggests that this cinematic Araik take a maneuver, the essence of which boils down to a simple exchange - to hand over all his accomplices while he is conducting his case.

There is, as Araik found out to his horror, an alternative scenario for the development of the situation. It consists in the fact that the case will be handed over to the investigator Mammadov, an Azerbaijani from Karabakh, who went through the war. Shulgin gives Araik three hours to decide on the proposal. Araik thought for a few seconds. The investigator had barely reached the door when he heard from him a categorical willingness to surrender the names, surnames, appearances of his accomplices.

It was a serieal drama of Araik. And there is a real one. Surname Harutyunyan. This is a native of the city of Khankendi in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. Harutyunyan considers himself the head of the Karabakh separatists. In this status, and just hanging around in various positions in the ranks of members of the criminal group of ethnic Armenians, illegally located on our territory, he managed to get fabulously rich.

Arayik from Khankendi dreamed that it would always be like this, but the historic victory of Azerbaijan during the 44-day war nullified all his plans. More precisely, they have shrunk to a thirst to save their own skins in any way. Whom only he is not ready to pray for protection - from the current leadership of Armenia to the successive leaders of the RCC. So he already managed to fall at the feet of Colonel-General Alexander Lentsov with a request to "remove all obstacles and ensure the security of bilateral communication."

Between which sides, sorry? Between Armenia and the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. Which in itself sounds ridiculous. Indeed, between Armenia and other countries that border on it, there is a checkpoint. The same checkpoint should be installed between Armenia and Azerbaijan, on the Lachin road, so that it is clear to our side who and for what purpose is going to Khankendi, what they are carrying with them.

There were many cases when weapons, ammunition, mines smuggled from the Republic of Armenia in Khankendi. We have all the Armenian moves recorded. So, Harutyunyan's petitions to Lentsov or someone else are useless. Look, even in Yerevan, the Lachin corridor is already recognized as closed, since Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan agreed in Prague that the Karabakh economic region is part of Azerbaijan. Political analyst Beniamin Matevosyan wrote about this on his Facebook page.

Actually, he is not the only person thinking like that in Armenia. It quite far to see yet a silver lining. But all this not only does not reassure, but even more worries Arayik Harutyunyan, who decided to put his signature in appeals to various actors of the international community with a request to "ensure the lifting of the blockade of artsakh." Again 25! How can Azerbaijan declare a blockade of its own territory?! It is obviously the illiteracy of Harutyunyan, but there is a limit to everything!

It is also understandable that Araik from Khankendi is babbling something about this initiative, calling it "one of the effective ways of representing our collective will and voice." Here we also look at its "efficiency". I am sure that it will be equal to the effectiveness of the provocations of Nikol Pashinyan, who at first yelled at the whole of Yerevan that "Karabakh is Armenia and that's it," and now recognizes the territorial integrity of our country.

The leadership of Armenia, as many foreign analysts have already acknowledged, seeks to shift the burden of responsibility for the fate of the Karabakh Armenians onto Russia, France, the United States ... Yes, at least to aliens, if only not to deal with it personally. The Karabakh separatists also understand all this, who also seek salvation wherever possible and even where it is impossible, without being known as inadequate.

However, they have no image already. All of them and Arayik Harutyunyan first of all understand how huge the number of crimes recorded on them; and the fact that they simply do not have options. More precisely, there is only one chance for them - to flee on an Armenian passport, seeking salvation not even in Armenia, but somewhere else, after following in the footsteps of the cinematic Araik and agreeing to surrender all his accomplices. And whose names? surely, RCC management. For, otherwise, you will have to communicate with the investigator Mammadov. And apparently, this Khankendi Araik is even more afraid of cinema.

