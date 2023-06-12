Foggy weather may restrict visibility on some roads in Azerbaijan, Ministry reports

12 June 2023 00:22 (UTC+04:00)

Visibility will be limited on some highways tomorrow due to foggy weather conditions.

Azernews reports that the National Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources has released information about this.

Due to the foggy weather conditions on June 12, it is likely that visibility will be limited to 700-1000 meters on highways in mountainous areas at night and in the morning.

