By Trend

Check-in for all flights of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) at all airports will be closed 60 minutes before departure from January 15, 2018, AZAL said on January 5.

The check-in will be available three hours before departure.

"Passengers should check in at the airport in advance,” AZAL said. “Passengers can also use the free online check-in on AZAL’s website. If passengers have the baggage, they should drop it off to the baggage drop-off counter."

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz