Qarabağ FC reaches UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs [PHOTOS]

Qarabağ FC has made history by becoming the first team from Azerbaijan to reach the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs.

The football team beat Sweden's BK Hacken 2-1 in Baku, Azernews reports.

Leandro Andrade (1’) and Yassine Benzia (45’+4) scored for Qarabağ FC .

The Azerbaijani football club finished second in Group H behind winner Bayer Leverkusen.

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organized since 1971 by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for eligible European football clubs.

It is the second-tier competition of European club football, ranking below the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Qarabağ FC was a founding member of the Azerbaijan Premier League in 1992. One season later, it won their first league championship, becoming the first non-Baku-based club to win the Premier League title.

In 2017, Qarabağ FC became the first Azerbaijani club to qualify for the group stages of the UEFA Champions League after beating Danish club Copenhagen and drew in the Group C alongside Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Roma.

