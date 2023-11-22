National sumo wrestlers rank second at European U18 Championships

Azerbaijani sumo wrestlers have claimed seven medals at the European U18 Championships held in Renan, Switzerland.

The national team took second place in the overall standings, securing 2 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze medals, Azernews reports.

Rauf Yadigarli (in the absolute weight category) and Javidan Nehmatov (70 kg) climbed to the highest step of the podium.

Joshgun Kalbiyev (55 kg), Kamran Rajabli (70 kg) and Abdulla Sharif (90 kg) shared the second place, while Rauf Yadigarli (+100 kg) ranked third.

In the team competition, the team consisting of Rauf Yadigarli, Muhammad Tamirov, Abdulla Sharif, and Ali Humbatzade captured a bronze medal.

Note that wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table, followed by Turkey.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia. The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the world champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

He has been crowned the champion of Azerbaijan in the weight category up to 86 kg in 2019.

