National gymnast claims medal at Summer World University Games [PHOTOS]

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Zohra Aghamirova has claimed another medal at the XXXI Summer World University Games in the Chinese Chengdu city.

The athlete won a silver award for her performance with clubs, Azernews reports. Earlier, the gymnast ranked second in the hoop exercise.

Note that Zohra Aghamirova took two silver medals at the XXX Summer Universiade (2019) in the exercise with clubs and in the all-around. She showed her best in the exercise with clubs and in the all-around.

The Summer World University Games are an ongoing multi-sport event sanctioned by the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

The sport event welcomes around 10,000 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries.

FISU summer edition includes 15 compulsory sports and up to three optional sports: archery, artistic gymnastics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, water polo, etc.

Azerbaijan is represented by 88 athletes in 16 sports in China. For the first time, Azerbaijan is represented by the largest team.

