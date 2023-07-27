National wrestlers to compete at Poland Open

27 July 2023 17:51 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan freestyle wrestlers will compete at the Poland Open in Warsaw on July 27-28.

The male team includes Aliabbas Rzazade (61 kg), Haji Aliyev (65 kg), Magomed-Bashir Khaniyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov, Jabrayil Hajiyev, Hadjimurad Gadjiyev (all 74 kg), Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) and Georgi Meshvildishvili (125 kg), Azernews reports.

The female team consists of Maria Stadnik (50 kg), Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) and Elis Manolova (62 kg), who will test their strength under the leadership of head coach Semyon Shterev.

On the last day of the competition, the freestyle wrestlers will fight under the leadership of head coach Khetag Gazyumov, senior coach Jabrayil Hasanov and coach Zalimkhan Huseynov.

Category II referee Zaur Sharifov will be officiating the traditional tournament.

Wrestling remains the most popular sport in the county and is overseen by the National Wrestling Federation, which was established in 1993.

The Rio Games opened a new page in wrestling for Azerbaijan. The country became one of only two nations ever to increase the number of medals achieved in five consecutive Games.

In 2020, Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers finished third in the overall medal table of the Individual World Cup in Serbia.

National wrestlers won two medals, including silver and bronze. Russia topped the medal table followed by Turkiye.

The national team also won five medals at the Grand Prix Moscow held in Russia.

The national team won one gold, two silver, and two bronze medals in the tournament

In 2022, Azerbaijani wrestler Osman Nurmagomedov (92 kg) was crowned the World Champion in Belgrade.

Nurmagomedov became the World Champion after defeating the Russian wrestler in the final.

