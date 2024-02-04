Former Sweden striker Kurt Hamrin dies at 89

4 February 2024 22:46 (UTC+04:00)

Former Swedish striker Kurt Hamrin, one of the most prolific scorers in the history of Serie A, has died at 89, Azernews reports referring to YardBarker.

Hamrin died on Sunday morning in Florence aged 89. He was a former Juventus, Fiorentina, Milan and Napoli striker.

He first moved to Italy in 1956 when he signed for the Bianconeri from AIK. However, he struggled with injuries in Turin, so he joined Padova on loan in 1957 before signing for Fiorentina on a permanent transfer the following year.

In Florence, Hamrin reached the peak of his career, scoring 151 goals in 289 matches. He is the second-best scorer in Fiorentina’s history after Gabriel Omar Batistuta. Hamrin won the Coppa Italia twice in Florence.

He made history at Milan as well, joining the Rossoneri in 1967 at 33. Hamrin scored 17 goals in 61 games at the Stadio Meazza but contributed to winning a European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1967-68 and a European Cup, now Champions League, in the following campaign.

Hamrin was living in Coverciano, Florence, with his wife. He is the ninth-highest goal scorer in Serie A’s history with 190 goals in 400 appearances.

His former clubs Fiorentina and Milan paid tribute to the ex-striker on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday morning.



