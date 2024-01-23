Big fire at market in South Korea

23 January 2024 22:02 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 227 shops were destroyed as a result of a severe fire that broke out at a market selling mainly seafood in Socheon, South Korea, Azernews reports, citing South Korean media.

The fire started at night on January 22, local time. Some 45 units of fire equipment and 361 firefighters arrived at the scene. Due to the strong wind, it took about 9 hours to extinguish the fire. No one was at the market since the incident occurred outside of business hours.

Although there were no fatalities or injuries, the market was seriously affected. So, of the 292 stores on the market, 227 burned down. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Local authorities advised residents living near the market to leave their homes and stay away from the area due to the possibility of smoke poisoning.

On January 23, South Korean President Yoon Seok-yel arrived at the scene.

---

