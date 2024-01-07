Turkmenistan ranks in top 8 countries with cheapest gasoline

7 January 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan ranks eighth in the ranking of countries with the cheapest gasoline, Azernews reports.

The cost of fuel in the country is $0.428 per liter, which is three times lower than the global average gasoline price of $ 1.30 per liter.

This rating reflects the significant difference in gasoline prices between different countries, where rich countries are more likely to have higher prices, while poor countries and countries that are producers and exporters of oil have lower prices.

The United States stands out as an exception, providing a relatively low cost of gasoline in an economically developed country ($0.911). Iran is the leader in the ranking of the cheapest gasoline ($0.029), followed by Libya, Venezuela, Algeria, Kuwait, Angola and Egypt.

