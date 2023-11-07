Uzbekistan cuts gas exports to China

7 November 2023 23:20 (UTC+04:00)

Uzbekistan has been reducing natural gas exports to China for two months in a row, according to data from the PRC General Administration of Customs, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

In September, Uzbekistan’s monthly gas supplies to China amounted to $41.62 million, almost halving compared to August. Compared to the July figure, gas supplies fell by 2.2 times.