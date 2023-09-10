Ankara, Washington discuss issue of F-16 fighters

10 September 2023 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ankara and Washington discussed the issue of F-16 fighters.

According to sources, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this at the press conference held after the G20 summit.

He said that he discussed the issue of supplying F-16 fighter jets to Turkey with his American colleague Joseph Biden.

President Erdogan informed that the meeting took place in informal conditions.

"Unfortunately, the F-16 issue is related to Sweden's NATO membership process. We are seriously concerned about this approach. However, unless the Grand National Assembly of Turkey makes such a decision, I cannot say "yes" (to Sweden's NATO membership), Erdogan said.

It should be noted that in July 2022, the House of Representatives of the US Congress banned the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey, citing the Turkish army's violation of Greek airspace.

