25 August 2023 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

Former US President Donald Trump left the jail in the Fulton County, Georgia, where he had surrendered to authorities and passed through the formal arrest procedure in the election interference case, Azernews reports, citing TASS

The ex-US leader spent about twenty minutes in the penitentiary. His motorcade returned later to the Atlanta airport.

---

