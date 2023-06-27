Difficulties for Spain's Muslim population in securing worship spaces

27 June 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

By Bianca Carrera, Yeni Shafak

In Spain, the significant Muslim minority continues to grapple with their ability to freely exercise their religious beliefs. Spanish municipal authorities have consistently dismissed planning approvals for mosque construction, and Islamophobia has left the Muslim community feeling marginalized. This predicament is epitomized by the makeshift Tuba Mosque in Santa Coloma de Gramenet, an underwhelming and marginalized space created in response to public backlash, despite the Muslim community's compliance with local regulations.

Legislative measures have often been misused to hinder the establishment of mosques. The Spanish Constitution assures ideological and religious freedom for individuals and communities. However, regional governments delegate the responsibility of managing worship spaces to city councils, which, influenced by their political ideologies, obstruct the construction of mosques. Muslim rights activist Mustafa Aoulad Sellam accuses regional governments of giving city councils leeway to impose restrictive requirements on worship spaces, disproportionately affecting particular communities. reported by The New Arab social media platform.

Incidents of violence and institutional neglect against Muslim worshippers are rife, exemplified by the 'Japan Street' case in Barcelona in 2017-18. The city's Muslim community faced a series of violent protests, prompting them to seek delayed and insufficient legal assistance.

The post-9/11 portrayal of terrorist activities in Western media has precipitated an atmosphere of fear and prejudice against the Muslim community in Spain. As per Aziz Sabbani of the Islamic Community of Hospitalet de Llobregat, frequent scrutinisation by defence authorities at mosques perpetuates a pervasive atmosphere of suspicion. Activist Sellam further highlights the necessity for the Muslim community to acknowledge their citizenship rights and refuse to adopt a subservient "guest-neighbors" status.

Muslim observances, particularly large celebrations such as Eid Al-Fitr and Eid Al-Adha, have been another point of contention, with public venues often refusing rental requests from Muslim communities, citing their secular nature. Despite some amelioration in recent years, these issues persist, leaving Muslim communities to resort to unconventional means, such as filling streets around mosques with worshippers, to mark their religious celebrations.

